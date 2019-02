Electa F. Leitch, 104, of Alhambra, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, with Salem United Church of Christ Assistant Pastor John Mindrup officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.