Elenora Emma “Elly” Guth

Elenora Emma “Elly” Guth, 86, of Granite City, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton, Mo.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.