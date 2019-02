Elizabeth A. “Betty” Paschedag

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Paschedag, 76, of Granite City, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of Elizabeth’s life, friends may call from 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.