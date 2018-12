Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Nolte

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Nolte, 86, of Bethalto, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, and will continue from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, December 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.