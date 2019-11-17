Elizabeth Ann Kusmierczak

Elizabeth Ann Kusmierczak, 76, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Ann was born on December 1, 1942, in Dover, Tenn., the daughter of the late Wilson and Viola (Sykes) Carney. She worked as a licensed beautician and as an employee of Granite City School District No. 9. More importantly, she was highly engaged in her children’s lives, organizing and working countless fundraisers to support Boy Scouts of America Troop 7 at St. Joseph Parish and Sacred Heart (Holy Family) School. She was the proud mother of two Eagle Scouts and awarded a commendation by the Boy Scouts of America for her service to Scouting. Her children were the first in her family to attend college. She will be remembered for her unmatched work ethic, volunteerism, organizational abilities, service and compassion to family and friends in need, and love of her family. Her willful spirit was proved often, even through several health setbacks later in life.

Ann is survived by and will be missed by her children, Stephen (Jamie) Kusmierczak of East Grand Rapids, Mich., Joe (Rachel) Kusmierczak of Edwardsville, and Melissa (Chris) Kult of Granite City; and grandchildren, Stephen Cromer, Zoey Kult, Audrey Kusmierczak, Ben Kusmierczak, Liliana Kusmierczak and Genevieve Kusmierczak.

In addition to parents, Ann was preceded in death by her past husband Stephen Kusmierczak Sr. and sisters, Myra Colp and Carrie Stacey; grandson, Aidan Kusmierczak; aunt, Lydia Sykes; and cousin, Marla Wortham Volpe.

In celebration of Elizabeth Ann’s life, a memorial visitation will be held from noon until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are wished in lieu of flowers to the Art Restoration Fund of the Stephen and Elizabeth Ann Kusmierczak Gallery at the Polish Museum of America in Chicago.