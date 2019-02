Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Hodapp, 83, of Marine, died Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, 1501 Ninth St. in Highland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Marine, where Betty received every single one of her sacraments. Burial will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine.