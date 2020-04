Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Christy

Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Christy (maiden name Barr), 74, of Alton, departed this life peacefully and entered Heavenly rest from her home on April 10, 2020, with her family by her side.

A private service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 18 with burial in Upper Alton Cemetery following. Rev. Adrian Das will preside.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.