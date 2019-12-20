On Wednesday, December 16, 2019, Elizabeth Campbell, 88, of Godfrey, passed away surrounded by her family.

Elizabeth was born Dec 18, 1931, in Neoga, Ill., to Bill and Mildred (Flanagan) Claytor. On Dec 18, 1949, she married Otha Campbell. They raised two daughters, Laura and Julia. She was employed as an executive secretary for over 50 years and often said how fortunate she was to always work for people she liked.

Elizabeth was an avid reader and knitter who enjoyed dancing and ice skating, and was an excellent cook who loved to entertain. She had a ready smile and easy laugh, an abundance of patience, quirky sense of humor, and a kind and loving nature.

Elizabeth is survived by daughter Laura (Paul) Graf, grandchildren Cory (Darrell) Schroeder, Ryan (Missy) Long, Ethan Campbell, great-grandsons Aydan and Oliver Schroeder, sisters Shirley (Jim) Kerr, Mary Frances (John) Holmstrand, and dozens of beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mildred, husband Otha, brother Joseph Claytor, and daughter Julia.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, at the Main Street UMC in Alton from 2 - 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service. Burial will be Monday, December 23, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, Ill., at 2 p.m. with a graveside service. Flowers or donations may be sent to Main Street UMC, 1400 Main Street, Alton, IL 62002.

She left us on what would have been the 70th anniversary of her marriage. We think she just wanted to dance with Dad again.