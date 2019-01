Elizabeth M. Stahlhut

Elizabeth M. Stahlhut, 95, formerly of Alton and Holiday Shores, died Thursday, January 17, 2019, while residing at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Monday, January 21, at the Alton location of Elias, Kallal and Schaaf, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Chapel of the Cross-Lutheran, 11645 Benham Road in St. Louis. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.