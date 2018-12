Ella Mae (Roesch) Kimbrel

Ella Mae (Roesch) Kimbrel, 74, of Pontoon Beach, died Saturday, December 8, 2018, at her home.

The family will have a celebration of life dinner from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, December 15, at the Eagles Home, 2558 Madison Ave. in Granite City.

