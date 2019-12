Ellen A. Sessions

Ellen A. Sessions, 91, of Alton, was reunited with her husband and daughter Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.