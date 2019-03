Ellen Lee Ingersoll

Ellen Lee Ingersoll, 96, of Wood River, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 9:25 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.