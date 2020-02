Ellis Carol Walther, 88, of Grafton, passed away February 2, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Rev. Daniel Speckhard will officiate. Burial will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.