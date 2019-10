Elnora “Nori” Dubree

Elnora “Nori” Dubree, 83, of Godfrey, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery in Brighton.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.