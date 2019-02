Elroy “Kilroy” L. Meyer

Elroy “Kilroy” L. Meyer, 95, of Bethalto, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, February 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Hofferber and Pastor Kale Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.