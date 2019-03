Elsie Lorine Clark

Elsie Lorine Clark, 89, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 2:30 p.m. until funeral services at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Mount Zion General Baptist Church, 2827 Mockingbird Lane in Granite City, with Rev. Steven Gray officiating. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Corinth Cemetery in Lowndes, Mo.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.