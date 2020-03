Elsie Mae Overton

Elsie Mae Overton, 82, of Hartford, passed away at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.