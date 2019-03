Elvis L. Byrd

Elvis L. Byrd, 89, of Fairview Heights, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Rich Smallie of First Assembly of God Church, Granite City, officiating. There will be no burial or entombment services.