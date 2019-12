Emil Henry Zierenberg, 66, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home.

The family will have a graveside service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Professional services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.