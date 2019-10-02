Emil Richard Neubauer

Emil Richard Neubauer

Emil Richard Neubauer, 83, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Emil was born on January 1, 1936, in East St. Louis, a son of the late Emil Joseph Neubauer and Valeria (Zientara) Neubauer.

Emil proudly served his country in the United States Army. On May 4, 1957, Emil married Maryanne Ziolkowski, the love of his life, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison. Maryanne passed away on August 17, 2001. Emil was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Tri-Cities Knights of Columbus in Granite City. Emil retired from the maintenance department at Spectralite in Madison after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed golfing and going to antique car shows. Emil also enjoyed watching football; he was an avid Washington Redskins fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he adored. Emil will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Emil is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Suzette and Frank Holmes of Granite City; proud grandfather to Frank Holmes of Granite City and Marlena Holmes (Trent Hathaway) of Collinsville; proud great-grandfather to Francesca Holmes of Granite City; extended family and many friends.

In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass was held on August 5, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as the officiant. Interment was at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice or to the Knights of Columbus, for the Special Olympics. Donations will be accepted at Irwin Chapel.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City handled arrangements; irwinchapel.com.