Emilie Delores Chastain

Emilie Delores Chastain, age 78, of Shell Knob, Mo., passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was the second oldest of her nine siblings. On February 20, 1960, she married Everett Delbert Chastain Jr., who survives. They had six children together.

Emilie graduated from East St. Louis High School. She worked as a licensed Real Estate Agent in Granite City for many years. She was a Jehovah’s Witness, baptized in 1974. As a member of the Kingdom Hall in Shell Knob, she enjoyed witnessing and fellowship with the members of the congregation.

Emilie’s favorite pastimes included being on the lake, fishing, and boating. She enjoyed music and learning to play guitar and keyboard. She had a special interest for flea markets, yard sales, and her many resale booths. Most of all she loved enjoying time spent with her family, including her beloved dogs JoJo and Bear.

She was born September 10, 1941, in St. Louis, the daughter of Lawrence and Laverne (Meller) Hubble. Surviving are her four sons and two daughters, Everett Chastain III and his partner, Tara, of Granite City; Robert Chastain and his wife, Tina, of Maryville; Mark Chastain and his wife, Holly, of Shell Knob; Charles Chastain and his wife, Adrienne, of Shell Knob; Christina Lammert and her husband, Steve, of O’Fallon; and Rachel Karbarski and her husband, Jason, of Granite City.

Also surviving are two brothers and five sisters, Larry Hubble and his wife, Barbara, of Belleville; William Hubble and his wife, April, of Columbia, Ill.; Darlene Barringer of Barnhart, Mo.; Kathy Wilson of Dupo, Patricia Stumpf and her husband, Robert, of Columbia, Ill.; Laverne Pfluger and her husband, Arnold, of Columbia, Ill.; and Bobbie Bradley of Columbia, Ill.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Doris Hubble and Mary Villarreal.

Services will be held later at the Kingdom Hall in Shell Knob. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Shell Knob.

Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Emilie.