Emily Bone, 81, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., formerly of Venice, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Southeast Health Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Pastor Barry Shepherd officiating. Emily will be laid to rest next to Harley at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.