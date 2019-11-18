Emma E. Lewis of Glen Carbon passed away at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, at the age of 101.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Thursday, November 21, in the chapel at The First Baptist Church of Maryville, State Route 162 in Maryville, with Rev. Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, November 22, at Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa, Ill. Procession will follow to Tamaroa City Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Rodger Randolph officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon and Searby Funeral Home of Tamaroa are in charge of arrangements.