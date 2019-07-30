Emma Irene Dawes, 96, of Granite City, IL passed away at 1:04 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.She was born December 12, 1922 in Granite City, IL to Moss and Mary Elizabeth (nee: Rassmann) Lindsay.Emma Irene Lindsay and Emerald Dawes married in Granite City, IL.She is survived by two daughters: Brenda Vierling of Granite City, IL and Ruth Ann Lee of Pleasant Grove, UT; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons: Robert and Larry Dawes, four brothers and three sisters.Professional services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.wojstrom.com.