Emmett “Diz” Dean Moore

Emmett “Diz” Dean Moore, 84, of Edwardsville, passed away with family at his side on April 22, 2019, at his home in Edwardsville.

A private graveside internment will be conducted at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Per his request, Diz’s body was cremated.

