Enid Elizabeth Kershaw

Enid Elizabeth Kershaw, 89, of Glen Carbon, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Hillsboro Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at First Baptist Church of Maryville. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at the church with Enid’s nephew Pastor Mark Noyes officiating. Enid will be laid to rest next to Donald at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.