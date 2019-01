Eric W. Trampe

Eric W. Trampe, 44, of Trenton, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Breese.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 27, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, January 28, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, with Rev. Scott Busacker officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.