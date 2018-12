Erin Lynn O’Brien

Erin Lynn O’Brien, 48, of Alton, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 10, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Coulterville City Cemetery in Coulterville, Ill.