Erline R. Johnson

Erline R. Johnson, 95, of Dorsey, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, February 18, at Paynic Home for Funerals, 618 East Airline Drive in East Alton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.