Erma Jean Creighbaum, 87, of Alsip, Ill., passed away at 12:08 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019.

A visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Monday, May 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.