Ernest C. McCormick

Ernest C. McCormick, age 96, of Alton, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home.

Due to COVID restrictions, we are currently limited to 50 persons in the building during the visitation, which will be held from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. The family requests that masks be worn. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with military rites provided by Alton VFW 1308.