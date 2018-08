Esther Joan McGuire

Esther Joan McGuire, 81, of Spanish Lake, Mo., died Friday, August 24, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.