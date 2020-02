Ethel P. Dillon

Ethel P. Dillon, 85, of East Alton, passed away at 8:13 a.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, while at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Monday, March 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Rev. Calvin Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. graveside.