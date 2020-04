Eugene A. Hagler Jr.

Eugene A. Hagler Jr., 77, of Granite City, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, in the emergency room at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Eugene deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. A private burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.