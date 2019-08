Eugenia Marie “Gina” Collins, 51, of Granite City, passed away at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.