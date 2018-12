Eunice Clara (Meyer) Highlander

Eunice Clara (Meyer) Highlander of Edwardsville passed away peacefully on Monday, December 17, 2018, at the age of 101.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 21, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 22, at Eden Church with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.