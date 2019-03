Eunice Marie Christine Slaby

Eunice Marie Christine Slaby, 93, of Troy, Ill., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.