Eunice Roberta Wilkerson

Eunice Roberta Wilkerson, age 93, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Granite Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, at Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St. in Collinsville, with Pastor Jim Robinson and Pastor Robert Strong officiating. Eunice will be laid to rest next to Leslie at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.