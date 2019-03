Eva Grace Huber

Eva Grace Huber, 97, passed away quietly at 7:27 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in her residence at Fountains of Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey; Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.