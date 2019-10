Eva Smith, 95, of Alton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State St. in Alton. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Valhalla Cemetery Memorial Park in Godfrey.