Evan Dale Nelson Sr.

While peacefully resting with his family by his side, Evan Dale Nelson Sr., 87, of Godfrey, opened his eyes to see his Lord and Savior at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, and was reunited with the love of his life, Lois.

Visitation will be 9:45 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.