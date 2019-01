Evelyn “Judy” Draper

Evelyn “Judy” Draper, 92, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler officiating. Per Judy’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.