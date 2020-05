Evelyn Darline Worley

Evelyn Darline Worley, 90, died at 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Care of Godfrey.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.