Evelyn E. Dillow

Evelyn E. Dillow (née Bateman), 88, of Edwardsville, passed away Friday, March 13, at Riverside Care Center in Alton.

Viewing will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, with service to follow at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.