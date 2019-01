Evelyn Eileen Blase, 92, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Hamel, died Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Harrison @ Heritage in Fort Worth.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 25, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 26, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, with Rev. William Gleason, assistant pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.