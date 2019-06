Evelyn Louise Chinault

Evelyn Louise Chinault, 84, of East Alton, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home.

A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Maggie Brooks officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.