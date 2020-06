Evelyn M. Nolte

Evelyn M. Nolte, age 94, of Golden Eagle, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.