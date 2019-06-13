Evelyn Mae Gabriel, 76, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Mae Gabriel, 76, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018