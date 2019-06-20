Evelyn Mae Gabriel, 76, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born in Alton, the daughter of George and Ethel (Dickson) Gerbig.

She married on January 19, 1969, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. Her husband, John, survives and they celebrated 50 years together earlier this year with friends.

Evelyn grew up in Jerseyville and graduated from Jersey Community High School; and in 1978 received her Associate’s Degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. Evelyn had a thirst for knowledge and was an accomplished, talented artist and design person.

She worked for many years as a Jury Clerk and retired from the United States Federal Court in 1993. She was a dedicated member of Godfrey Women’s Club for a number of years, working diligently to start the GWC Scholarship Fund at Lewis and Clark College. Evelyn also was a champion in the fight against animal abuse with her support of the Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A’s).

Evelyn will be remembered for being a very talented person who loved life, community and friends. She was constantly giving of herself to community to make it better for all of us. Her personality and sense of community will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Gary Cooper of Godfrey; and a brother, Rob (Terri) Gerbig of Spendora, Texas. She was preceded in death by a brother, George Gerbig.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club. Memorials may be made to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association, 4530 N. Alby, Godfrey, IL 62035; or Lewis and Clark College Foundation/Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.