Evelyn Marie Jenkins Bunt, 87, of Rosewood Heights, peacefully passed away at sunrise Thursday, December 20, 2018, after an extended illness.

Evelyn’s visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at Pitchford Funeral Home. A funeral service for Evelyn will commence at 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, at the funeral home. Pastor Ed Weston will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.